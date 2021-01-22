Guard troops head home after helping secure Biden inaugural

Left Menu
A day after President Joe Bidens inauguration went off with only a handful of minor arrests and incidents, more than 15,000 National Guard members are preparing to leave Washington, DC and head home.The National Guard Bureau said on Thursday that of the nearly 26,000 Guard troops deployed to DC for the inaugural, just 10,600 remain on duty.

A day after President Joe Biden's inauguration went off with only a handful of minor arrests and incidents, more than 15,000 National Guard members are preparing to leave Washington, DC and head home.

The National Guard Bureau said on Thursday that of the nearly 26,000 Guard troops deployed to DC for the inaugural, just 10,600 remain on duty. The bureau said the Guard is helping states with coordination and the logistics so that troops can get home.

Thousands of Guard troops from all across the country poured into DC by the planeload and busload late last week, in response to escalating security threats and fears of more rioting. Military aircraft crowded the runways at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, carrying Guard members into the region in the wake of the deadly January 6 insurrection at the US Capitol.

Guard forces were scattered around the city, helping to secure the Capitol, monuments, Metro entrances and the perimeter of central DC, which was largely locked down for several days leading up to Wednesday's inaugural ceremony.

The US Secret Service announced that the special security event for the inauguration officially ended at noon on Thursday.

The Guard said that it may take several days to make all the arrangements to return the 15,000 home, but it should be complete in five to 10 days. Guard members will have to turn in equipment, make travel plans and go through COVID-19 screening.

Some local law enforcement agencies have asked for continued assistance from the Guard, so roughly 7,000 troops are expected to stay in the region through the end of the month.

