Left Menu
Development News Edition

Facebook's oversight board to decide on Trump's ban

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 22-01-2021 08:52 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 08:52 IST
Facebook's oversight board to decide on Trump's ban

Facebook has asked its independent experts to take a decision on continuation of its ban on former US President Donald Trump.

Facebook and its photo and video sharing social networking service, Instagram, suspended Trump after his supporters stormed the US Capitol on January 6 that left five people dead and led to his second impeachment.

The Oversight Board, an independent body created by Facebook three years ago, on Thursday said it has accepted a case referral from the social media giant to examine its decision to indefinitely suspend Trump's access to post content on Facebook and Instagram.

Facebook has also requested policy recommendations from the board on suspensions when the user is a political leader.

Facebook's decision to suspend Trump’s access to post on Facebook and Instagram has driven intense global interest. The Oversight Board has been closely following events in the US and Facebook’s response to them, and the board is ready to provide a thorough and independent assessment of the company’s decision, it said.

''A decision by the Board on this case will be binding on Facebook, and determine whether Mr Trump’s suspension from access to Facebook and Instagram for an indefinite amount of time is overturned,” the board said in a press release.

Facebook has committed not to restore access to its platforms unless directed by a decision of the Oversight Board. Facebook must consider any accompanying policy recommendations from the board and publicly respond to them, it said.

According to the Oversight Board, in the coming days, the case will be assigned to a five-member case review panel. After the panel reaches a decision, its findings are shared with the entire board. Sign-off by a majority of the board is required for a case decision to be issued.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 137: Eren wants to destroy humanity, more focus on Annie, Armin

Better Call Saul Season 6: Creator reveals how team is working tirelessly on final season

LNG company moves international court against Pakistan State Oil

Virgin River Season 3 to start with unanswered questions, did Brady shoot Jack?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Texas doc accused of taking damaged vial of COVID-19 vaccine

A Houston area health department doctor accused by prosecutors of stealing nine doses of coronavirus vaccine from a damaged vial and administering them to family and friends insists he did nothing wrong and was only trying to ensure the vac...

Next steps in firearms reform programme to include buy-back

The next steps in the Governments ambitious firearms reform programme to include a three-month buy-back have been announced by Police Minister Poto Williams today.The last buy-back and amnesty was unprecedented for New Zealand and was succe...

Brazil announces incoming vaccine cargo amid supply concerns

Brazils health ministry announced Thursday that a shipment of 2 million doses of coronavirus vaccine is coming from India, a report coming as public health experts sound the alarm over insufficient supply in South Americas biggest nation.Th...

15-year-old girl found dead in UP's Chitrakoot, rape suspected

A 15-year-old girl was hacked to death with an axe allegedly after being raped and her four-year-old nephew attacked by unidentified persons in a village here, police said on Friday.The incident took place on Thursday when the girl was retu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021