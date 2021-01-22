Woman withdraws rape complaint against Maha minister Munde

The Mumbai-based woman who hadaccused Maharashtra cabinet minister Dhananjay Munde of rapehas withdrawn her police complaint, an official said onFriday.

The woman told the investigating officer that she istaking back the complaint against Munde, but did not cite anyreason, the police official said.

The police asked the complainant to submit a notorisedaffidavit in this regard, he said.

The woman had approached the police with the complaintagainst the Social Justice Minister (45) on January 11,accusing him of rape and sexual assault on pretext of marriagein 2006.

The police had started an inquiry and the woman hadvisited the Oshiwara police station to record her statement.

Munde, a senior NCP leader from Beed district, hasdenied the rape charges and dubbed them has an attempt toblackmail him.

The minister, however, has admitted that he was in arelationship with the complainant woman's sister.

As the complaint came to light, the opposition BJPdemanded Munde's resignation from the cabinet.

However, the NCP ruled out any action against Mundetill the charges were proved.

