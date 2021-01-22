People News Roundup: Former aides of UK's Meghan ready to give evidence in privacy case

People News Roundup: Former aides of UK's Meghan ready to give evidence in privacy caseReuters | Updated: 22-01-2021 10:32 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 10:28 IST
Following is a summary of current people news briefs.
Former aides of UK's Meghan ready to give evidence in privacy case
Four former senior aides of Meghan, Britain's Duchess of Sussex, are prepared to give evidence in court over whether she intended a letter she sent to her father to become public, London's High Court has been told. Meghan, 39, the wife of Queen Elizabeth's grandson Prince Harry, is suing publisher Associated Newspapers after its Mail on Sunday tabloid printed extracts of the handwritten letter she sent to her estranged father, Thomas Markle, in August 2018.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
People News Roundup: Kimmel, Corden take shows back home as Hollywood urged to halt filming; Albert Roux, co-founder of French culinary dynasty in London, dies at 85 and more
UK preparing in case London is overwhelmed by COVID- health minister
London field hospital to reopen as shortage of critical beds looms
Justice Chauhan sworn in as Chief Justice of U'khand High Court
Banks pull London stocks lower; Sainsbury surges