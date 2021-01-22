Man held with Rs 4 lakh in fake currency in Delhi

Man held with Rs 4 lakh in fake currency in DelhiPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-01-2021 13:42 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 13:18 IST
A man was arrested with fake currency with a face value of Rs 4 lakh in east Delhi's Anand Vihar area, police said on Friday.
The accused has been identified as Sheikh Shehzad, a resident of Motihari district in Bihar, they said.
Further details are awaited.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bihar
- Anand Vihar
- Delhi
- Sheikh Shehzad
- Motihari
