Left Menu
Development News Edition

ITBP wins national ice hockey championship

The ITBP on Friday won the 10th national ice hockey championship held in Jammu and Kashmirs tourist town of Gulmarg, a force official said.The team of the border-guarding force defeated Ladakh 5-1 at the Gulmarg ice rink located at a height of 8,694 feet.The national championship was organised by the Ice Hockey Association of India IHAI from January 16-22 in which eight teams participated, an ITBP spokesperson said.The ITBP has a strong ice hockey team with many of its players being part of the national team too.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-01-2021 14:48 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 14:16 IST
ITBP wins national ice hockey championship
Image Credit: pixabay

The ITBP on Friday won the 10th national ice hockey championship held in Jammu and Kashmir's tourist town of Gulmarg, a force official said.

The team of the border-guarding force defeated Ladakh 5-1 at the Gulmarg ice rink located at a height of 8,694 feet.

The national championship was organized by the Ice Hockey Association of India (IHAI) from January 16-22 in which eight teams participated, an ITBP spokesperson said.

''The ITBP has a strong ice hockey team with many of its players being part of the national team too. In recent years, our team has won numerous tournaments in the region and had been the national ice hockey champions in 2019 as well,'' he said. The Indo-Tibetan Border Police function under the administrative control of the Union home ministry and it is tasked to guard the 3,488 km long Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 137: Eren wants to destroy humanity, more focus on Annie, Armin

Better Call Saul Season 6: Creator reveals how team is working tirelessly on final season

Virgin River Season 3 to start with unanswered questions, did Brady shoot Jack?

TheMathCompany is All Set to Become a Flexi-Work Workplace

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Kremlin says planned pro-Navalny protest is illegal, work of 'provocateurs'

The Kremlin said that nationwide protests planned for Saturday to call for the release of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny were illegal and were being promoted by people it called provocateurs.Navalny, President Vladimir Putins most pro...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks ease as gloomy data takes shine off U.S. stimulus hopes

Global shares slipped off record highs on Friday as gloomy data reminded investors of the struggles facing the economic recovery, curbing a rally fuelled by hopes of U.S. stimulus by newly inaugurated President Joe Biden. Sentiment in Europ...

Unlike other political parties, BJP has 'neta', 'niyat' to take it forward: Nadda

BJP president J P Nadda on Friday said the party has a leader and intention to take it forward unlike other political parties, which he accused of being dynastic.He said parivarvaad dynastic politics can be found in all political parties ex...

UK says no decision on payment for positive COVID-19 tests

The British government has taken no decision on whether to pay 500 pounds 683 to everyone in England who tests positive for COVID-19, environment minister George Eustice said on Friday. Newspapers cited a policy paper which they said showed...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021