Fire at Delhi's Engineers Bhawan doused, no casualty reported

A security guard who was trapped on the terrace of the Engineers Bhawan building at ITO here, which caught fire on Friday morning was rescued by Delhi Fire brigade officials. The fire was also doused and no casualty was reported.

A security guard, who was stuck on the terrace of the building was rescued by fire department officials.

"We deployed four fire tenders in the initial turnout. After looking at the situation, we deployed a total of 13 to 14 tenders. The fire broke out in an office on the second floor and was doused within 45 minutes. No casualty was reported," said Sanjay Tomar, Deputy Chief Fire Officer. (ANI)

Also Read: PIL in Delhi HC seeks removal of caller tune on Covid awareness in Amitabh Bachchan's voice

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)