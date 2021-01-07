Left Menu
PIL in Delhi HC seeks removal of caller tune on Covid awareness in Amitabh Bachchan's voice

A Public interest litigation (PIL) petition has been filed in the Delhi High Court seeking removal of the coronavirus awareness caller tune in the voice of Bollywood Actor Amitabh Bachchan.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-01-2021 14:06 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 14:06 IST
Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

The petition was listed for hearing before the bench of JusticesDN Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh on Thursday but was adjourned till January 18. The petitioner Rakesh, who claimed to be a social activist, through advocates AK Dubey and Pawan Kumar questioned the selection of the actor, Amitabh Bachchan, to be the voice of the caller tune.

The plea stated that the Government of India has been paying fees to Amitabh Bachchan for "chanting such preventive measure on the caller ringtone" while ignoring some corona warriors who are doing greats service to the nation and helping the poor in their time of need by providing them with food, clothing and shelter. "It is very indispensable to mention herein that some corona warriors have distributed their hard earning among the poor and needy people. These famous corona warriors are ready to give their service without any payment and they are ready to serve the nation with the great welfare service," it said.

The petition also cited several cases of rule violations against Amitabh Bachchan and alleges that he does not have a clean history and is not serving the nation as a social worker. "The petitioner has made the representation before the respondent on November 24, 2020, but the respondent has not replied or addressed the grievance of the petitioner in any manner," the plea added.

The plea further said that Amitabh Bachchan is not a suitable person for such service in the name of the nation while charging money for the same. (ANI)

