Left Menu
Development News Edition

Islamic State claims deadly and rare twin blasts in Baghdad

The Islamic State has claimed responsibility for a rare and deadly twin suicide bombing that rocked central Baghdad killing over 30 and wounding dozens.The group said the bombing targeted apostate Shiites, on a statement circulating in an IS-affiliated website late Thursday.

PTI | Baghdad | Updated: 22-01-2021 15:10 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 15:10 IST
Islamic State claims deadly and rare twin blasts in Baghdad

The Islamic State has claimed responsibility for a rare and deadly twin suicide bombing that rocked central Baghdad killing over 30 and wounding dozens.

The group said the bombing “targeted apostate Shiites,'' on a statement circulating in an IS-affiliated website late Thursday. The statement said the first bombing was carried out by Abu Youssef al-Ansari and the second by Mohammed Arif al-Muhajir.

At least 32 people were killed and over 100 people wounded in the blasts on Thursday. Some were in severe condition. According to officials, the first suicide bomber cried out loudly that he was ill in the middle of the bustling market, prompting a crowd to gather around him — and that's when he detonated his explosive belt. The second detonated shortly after.

The US-led coalition recently ceased combat activities and is gradually drawing down its troop presence in Iraq, sparking fears of an IS resurgence. The group has rarely been able to penetrate the capital since being dislodged by Iraqi forces and the U.S.-led coalition in 2017.

The attack was the first in nearly three years to hit the capital. Elsewhere, in northern Iraq and the western desert, attacks continue and almost exclusively target Iraqi security forces.

An increase in attacks was seen last summer as militants took advantage of the government's focus on tackling the coronavirus pandemic and exploited security gaps across disputed territory in northern Iraq.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 137: Eren wants to destroy humanity, more focus on Annie, Armin

Better Call Saul Season 6: Creator reveals how team is working tirelessly on final season

Virgin River Season 3 to start with unanswered questions, did Brady shoot Jack?

TheMathCompany is All Set to Become a Flexi-Work Workplace

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

No spike seen in Germany's coronavirus intensive care cases due to Christmas, new year - doctor

The numbers of coronavirus intensive care cases in Germany did not spike due to Christmas and new year gatherings thanks to peoples adherence to lockdown measures, German intensive care medicine doctor Gernot Marx said on Friday.The number ...

Motorola Edge S: First Snapdragon 870-powered phone now available for pre-order

The Motorola Edge S, the first smartphone to feature the newly-launched Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G chipset, is now available for pre-booking in mainland China via JD.com.The Snapdragon 870 5G Mobile Platform was unveiled earlier this week a...

Mexico posts new daily highs for pandemic cases and deaths

Mexico posted new one-day highs for the pandemic Thursday, with 22,339 newly confirmed coronavirus infections and 1,803 deaths from COVID-19 recorded for the previous 24 hours.The recent surge in cases has swamped hospitals. Mexico City is ...

Kremlin says planned pro-Navalny protest is illegal, work of 'provocateurs'

The Kremlin said that nationwide protests planned for Saturday to call for the release of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny were illegal and were being promoted by people it called provocateurs.Navalny, President Vladimir Putins most pro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021