Left Menu
Development News Edition

ED raids premises linked to Maha MLA in PMC bank fraud case

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-01-2021 15:44 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 15:44 IST
ED raids premises linked to Maha MLA in PMC bank fraud case

The Enforcement Directorate on Friday raided some premises linked to a Maharashtra MLA in connection with its money laundering probe in the alleged Rs 4,300 crore PMC Bank fraud case, official sources said.

They said at least five premises linked to Viva Group, promoted by Bahujan Vikas Agadhi (BVA) party chief and MLA Hitendra Thakur, are being searched in the Vasai-Virar area of Palghar district adjoining state capital Mumbai.

Some premises in Mumbai are also being covered, sources said.

Purported fund diversions by the HDIL, an accused company in the case, and by some others to the Viva Group are under the scanner of the agency and the raids are aimed at collecting more evidence to prove this alleged link, they said.

Thakur's party had pledged the support of its 3 MLAs, that includes his legislator son Kshitij Thakur from Nalasopara assembly seat and Rajesh Patil (from the Boisar seat), to the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government led by Shiv Sena chief and Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray.

The NCP and Congress are also part of the MVA.

The ED had earlier questioned Varsha Raut, the wife of Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, for alleged transfer of Rs 55 lakh suspect funds as ''interest free loan'' into her account by Madhuri Raut, the wife of another accused in the case Pravin Raut.

It had filed a criminal case of money laundering to probe the alleged loan fraud in the Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative (PMC) Bank in October, 2019 against Housing Development Infrastructure Ltd (HDIL), its promoters Rakesh Kumar Wadhawan, his son Sarang Wadhawan, its former chairman Waryam Singh and ex-managing director Joy Thomas.

It took cognisance of a Mumbai Police economic offences wing FIR against them that charged them with causing ''wrongful loss, prima facie to the tune of Rs 4,355 crore to PMC Bank, and corresponding gains to themselves''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 137: Eren wants to destroy humanity, more focus on Annie, Armin

Better Call Saul Season 6: Creator reveals how team is working tirelessly on final season

Virgin River Season 3 to start with unanswered questions, did Brady shoot Jack?

TheMathCompany is All Set to Become a Flexi-Work Workplace

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Japan vaccination uncertainty casts doubts over Olympics

Japan is publicly adamant that it will stage its postponed Olympics this summer. But to pull it off, many believe the vaccination of its 127 million citizens for the coronavirus is key.Its an immense undertaking in the best of circumstances...

Nissan commits to UK car plant after post-Brexit trade deal

Japanese carmaker Nissan confirmed on Friday that it will maintain its operations in Britain in the wake of the post-Brexit trade deal between the country and the European Union.The news was greeted by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson a...

Govt's 11th round of talks with protesting farmers ends.

Govts 11th round of talks with protesting farmers ends....

Anirban Lahiri off to a fine start with 68 at American Express golf championship

Anirban Lahiri got off to a fine start with a four-under 68 and was lying tied-15th in the first round of The American Express golf tournament on Thursday. The Indian golfer opened with a bogey but steadied himself to pick five birdies and ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021