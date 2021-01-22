Left Menu
NCP questions Centre on report about China building village in Arunachal

Now, it hasbuilt a village of 101 homes in Indias Arunachal Pradesh,Tapase said, citing media reports.The NCP leader questioned how come one did not noticeChinas reported construction of homes in Indian territory.And in case one did, why no action was taken then, heasked.Is Prime Minister Modi implementing a special housingscheme for China

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 22-01-2021 17:29 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 17:29 IST
The NCP on Friday targeted theCentre over the media reports about China building a villagein Arunachal Pradesh, and asked sarcastically whether PrimeMinister Narendra Modi was implementing a special housingscheme for the neighbouring country.

Maharashtra NCP chief spokesperson Mahesh Tapase saidthe Centre will have to give an explanation on the issue.

''The China has already infiltrated Ladakh. Now, it hasbuilt a village of 101 homes in India's Arunachal Pradesh,''Tapase said, citing media reports.

The NCP leader questioned how come one did not noticeChina's reported construction of homes in Indian territory.

And in case one did, why no action was taken then, heasked.

''Is Prime Minister Modi implementing a special housingscheme for China? The Centre will have to give anexplanationon the issue,'' Tapase said.

In a cautious reaction to a report that China hasbuilt a village in Arunachal Pradesh, India on Monday said itkeeps a constant watch on all developments having a bearing onthe country's security, and takes necessary measures tosafeguard its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The report about China setting up a new village inArunachal Pradesh comes amid a military standoff in easternLadakh for over eight months.

