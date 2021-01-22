Justice G K Vyas appointed chairman of Rajasthan Human Rights Commission

Former Rajasthan High Court judge Justice G K Vyas was appointed as the chairman of the State Human Rights Commission on Friday, an official release said.

Governor Kalraj Mishra issued his appointment order, the statement read.

Along with the chairman's appointment, former IPS officer Mahesh Goyal has been appointed as a member of the Human Rights Commission.

