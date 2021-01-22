NIA arrests Naxal cadre of proscribed CPI (Maoist) in Kozhikode Maoist case

The NIA has arrested a cadre of the outlawed CPI (Maoist) for his alleged involvement in conspiring and committing unlawful activities as part of efforts to propagate the ideology and accomplish the objectives of the terrorist organisation, an official said on Friday.

Vijith Vijayan, 26, of Kerala's Wayanad district, was arrested on Thursday in connection with the Kozhikode Maoist case, according to an NIA spokesperson.

The case was registered on November 1, 2019 at Pantheerankavu police station in Kerala's Kozhikode city under sections of the UA (P) Act against three people.

Allan Shuaib and Thwaha Fasal were arrested and incriminating materials pertaining to the proscribed CPI (Maoist) organisation were seized from them.

The NIA re-registered the case in December 2019.

Shuaib and Fasal along with absconding accused C P Usman had organised several secret meetings of CPI (Maoist), for furthering its violent extremist activities in Kerala, the NIA spokesperson said.

They also conspired and committed unlawful activities as part of their efforts to propagate the ideology and accomplish the objectives of the organisation, the official said.

In April 2020, a charge-sheet was filed against Shuaib and Fasal besides absconding accused Usman under sections of the IPC besides the UA (P) Act.

Shuaib was radicalised and recruited into CPI (Maoist) by Vijayan who was arrested on Thursday, according to the NIA official.

On May 1, 2020, during a search conducted at the premises of Vijayan in Kozhikode, incriminating materials including documents and various digital devices were seized, the official said.

Scrutiny of the data retrieved forensically from the seized digital devices also yielded details pertaining to the unlawful and terrorist activities of CPI (Maoist) cadres including the arrested accused, according to the NIA spokesperson.

Vijayan was produced before a special NIA court in Ernakulam which sent him to judicial custody, the official said, adding that further investigation in the case was underway.

