Arms, foreign currency seized in Mizoram

A joint operation by Assam Riflesand customs department on Friday recovered three assaultrifles and foreign currency from a village along theIndo-Myanmar border in Champhai district of Mizoram, anofficer of the paramilitary force said.

Three AK-56 rifles along with three empty magazines,wrapped in a piece of cloth, were recovered from a jungle nearZote village, he said.

Myanmarese currency was also recovered along with thearms.

The seized items were handed over to the customsdepartment.

In another incident, Assam Rifles and the excise andnarcotics department seized 612.8 grams of heroin and2,69,000 Methamphetamine tablets in the same district onThursday, the officer said.

The contraband worth Rs 5.90 crore was recoveredduring a joint operation at Tlangsam village, he said.

Assam Rifles, the countrys oldest paramilitary force,has recently launched an anti-drug campaign in Mizoram.

