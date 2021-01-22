Left Menu
UP cops begin probe in FIR against 'Mirzapur' makers in Mumbai

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 22-01-2021 17:57 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 17:57 IST
A visiting Uttar Pradesh policeteam has started an investigation into a case against makersof web series ''Mirzapur'', officials said on Friday.

The three-member team of the Mirzapur police, whichlanded here two days ago, is carrying out the investigationwith assistance from their Mumbai counterparts, they said.

The team is investigating on the basis of an FIRregistered at the Kotwali Dehat Police Station in Mirzapurthat accuses the show makers of ''hurting religious sentimentsand provoking the breach of peace''.

Executive producers of the series, Ritesh Sidhwani,Farhan Akhtar, Bhaumik Gondaliya, and Amazon Prime Videoplatform were named in the FIR.

The Mirzapur police team has started the probe hereafter seeking permission, as per rules, from Mumbai DCP(Detection -I) on Thursday, they added.

The Mumbai police rejected speculation in certainquarters about a rift between the two police forces over theinvestigation and lack of support from local personnel to thevisiting team.

Such messages were circulating on social media, butthe Mumbai police claimed there was no truth in them.

Quashing speculation, the Mumbai police, in astatement, said ''Above messages are going viral on socialmedia. Please note that they are rumours and factuallyincorrect. The Mumbai police is providing full assistance tothe UP police.'' Mirzapur Range IG Piyush Kumar told PTI that in theFIR lodged on January 17, it has been alleged that the webseries tried to malign the image of Mirzapur, which is ahistoric and religious place, having no relation with crime asshown in it.

The FIR was lodged under Sections 295A (deliberate andmalicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of anyclass by insulting its religion or religious beliefs), 504(intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of thepeace) and 505 (statements conducing to public statements tomischief of the IPC, along with sections of the InformationTechnology Act.

The Supreme Court on Thursday had sought responsesfrom the Centre, Amazon Prime Video and Excel EntertainmentPvt Ltd on a plea which has alleged that the web series hascompletely tarnished the historical and cultural image ofthe place by showing it as a city of goons.

Mirzapur is known for its Vindyachal temple dedicatedto Goddess Durga.

