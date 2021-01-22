Left Menu
Development News Edition

Customary halwa ceremony to be held tomorrow ahead of Union Budget presentation

The customary halwa ceremony, which marks the process of printing documents for the Union Budget, will be hosted by the Finance Ministry on Saturday (tomorrow) ahead of the presentation of the Union Budget on February 1.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-01-2021 18:03 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 18:03 IST
Customary halwa ceremony to be held tomorrow ahead of Union Budget presentation
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during the 'Halwa ceremony' at the North Block in New Delhi in January 2020. (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

By Shailesh Yadav The customary halwa ceremony, which marks the process of printing documents for the Union Budget, will be hosted by the Finance Ministry on Saturday (tomorrow) ahead of the presentation of the Union Budget on February 1.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur, Secretaries of Finance Ministry and other officials of the ministry will be present at the ceremony, which will be held at North Block. Every year, the government follows an annual tradition of hosting a halwa ceremony, a few days before the Budget is presented. The making of halwa marks the official kick-off of events.

After the ceremony, the employees who are a part of the budget-making process will move to the basement of North Block for around 10 days, officials said. "They will only emerge once the Finance Minister presents the Budget in Parliament. This is done to prevent any leaks before the annual Budget is presented," one of the officials in the ministry told ANI.

The ceremony also recognises and lauds the efforts of every staff who have been a part of the budget-making process. This time there will be no printing of the Budget due to COVID-19 pandemic. There will also be no printing of economic survey which is going to the tabled in the Parliament on January 29.

On Tuesday, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said the first part of the Budget Session will start on January 29 and continue till February 15, and the second part of the session will be from March 8 to April 8. Birla said Rajya Sabha will function from 9 am to 2 pm and Lok Sabha from 4 pm to 9 pm with Zero Hour and Question Hour.

Members of Parliament have been requested to undergo an RT-PCR test against COVID-19 ahead of the session, he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 137: Eren wants to destroy humanity, more focus on Annie, Armin

Better Call Saul Season 6: Creator reveals how team is working tirelessly on final season

Virgin River Season 3 to start with unanswered questions, did Brady shoot Jack?

TheMathCompany is All Set to Become a Flexi-Work Workplace

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Arms, foreign currency seized in Mizoram

A joint operation by Assam Riflesand customs department on Friday recovered three assaultrifles and foreign currency from a village along theIndo-Myanmar border in Champhai district of Mizoram, anofficer of the paramilitary force said.Three...

EV charging network EVgo to go public via $2.6 bln SPAC deal

EVgo Services LLC said on Friday it has agreed to go public through a merger with blank-check firm Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Corp, in a deal that values the electric vehicle charging station provider at 2.6 billion.The...

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane has coronavirus

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane has tested positive for the coronavirus, the Spanish club said Friday.The announcement came two days after Zidane coached the team in a 2-1 loss at third-tier Alcoyano in the Copa del Rey.The club has not p...

We told unions to get back to us by Saturday with their decision on our proposal; If they agree, we'll meet again: Agri Minister Tomar.

We told unions to get back to us by Saturday with their decision on our proposal If they agree, well meet again Agri Minister Tomar....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021