Quarry owner, 2 others arrested over Karnataka explosion; CM announces Rs 5 lakh solatium

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 22-01-2021 18:15 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 18:15 IST
Karnataka Chief Minister B SYediyurappa on Friday said five people were killed in thepowerful explosion of a truckload of gelatin sticks at a stonecrushing unit in Shivamogga district and assured actionagainst unlawful mining and those responsible for the mishap.

Conceding illegal mining in Shivamogga, his nativedistrict, Yediyurappa said the quarry owner and two of hisassociates have been arrested for the explosion that occurredon Thursday night and he would inspect the blast site onSaturday.

While police last night said at least six labourers inthe truck were killed in the explosion that left the bodiesdismembered beyond recognition, Yediyurappa told reportersthat five people were dead.

Announcing an ex-gratia of Rs five lakh each to thefamilies of the victims, he said a probe into the explosionwas on and a team of officials, including those from bombdisposal, mines and geology departments, were on the job.

A clear picture on the casualty was expected to emergesoon with the authorities not ruling out the possibility ofthe death toll increasing, citing reports that there may havebeen more people at the site when the mishap occurred.

In a tweet, the Chief Minister said: ''My deepestcondolences to the bereaved family members. I wish a speedyrecovery to the injured.'' He told reporters here that he would direct the deputycommissioner of Shivamogga district to release a solatium ofRs five lakh to the families of the victims.

''Tomorrow I am going there. There are illegal miningactivities going on. I will try to take steps to prevent therepetition of such incidents in future,'' he said.

Yediyurappa assured appropriate action against thoseresponsible for the explosion, the cause of which was underinvestigation.

To a question on allegations of increase in illegalmining, he said such activities have been stopped at four tofive places and stringent action would be initiated to end themenace altogether.

The chief minister said the newly inducted Mines andGeology Minister Murugesh Nirani would soon inspect the area.

Yediyurappa's son and Shivamogga MP B Y Raghavendra hasalready visited the spot.

The booming sound of the blast initially made localpeople mistake it for an earthquake and it was heard in nearbyareas in neighbouring Davangere, Chikkamagaluru and UttaraKannada districts too.

In Shivamogga, the effect was so severe with somehouses developing cracks, while roof tiles and window paneswere shattered to pieces.

