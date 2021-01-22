Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sonu Sood moves SC against HC order on illegal construction notice

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-01-2021 19:29 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 19:29 IST
Sonu Sood moves SC against HC order on illegal construction notice

Actor Sonu Sood moved the Supreme Court Friday challenging the Bombay High Court order which dismissed his appeal against a BMC notice over alleged illegal construction at his residential building in Mumbai's Juhu area.

Advocate Vineet Dhanda, who has filed the plea in the top court, told PTI that Sood has challenged the high court order.

While dismissing the actor's appeal and application, the high court said, ''Law helps only those who are diligent.'' Sood's lawyer had sought 10 weeks to comply with the notice issued by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in October last year, and requested the high court to direct the civic body not to initiate demolition action.

The high court, however, refused and said the actor had ample opportunity in the past and if required, he could approach the civic body.

Sood had approached the high court earlier this month challenging an order of a city civil court at Dindoshi that had dismissed his suit against the BMC's notice issued over the alleged illegal construction carried out by him.

The actor in the high court interim application had sought an order restraining the BMC from taking any coercive action against his residential property in Juhu area.

“The petitioner (Sood) has not made any changes in the building that warrants permission from the BMC. Only those changes that are allowed under the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning (MRTP) Act have been done,'' Sood's advocate had argued in HC.

As per the BMC, the Bollywood actor had carried out structural changes in the six-storey residential building ''Shakti Sagar'', and converted it into a hotel without taking requisite permissions.

The BMC earlier this month also filed a complaint at the Juhu police station, seeking FIR against Sood for allegedly converting the residential building into a hotel without permission.

The complaint letter was sent to the police after the BMC inspected the building and found that Sood had allegedly not complied with the requisitions and was continuing unauthorised construction even after the notice was served to him in October last year.

The police is yet to register FIR in the case.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 137: Eren wants to destroy humanity, more focus on Annie, Armin

Better Call Saul Season 6: Creator reveals how team is working tirelessly on final season

Virgin River Season 3 to start with unanswered questions, did Brady shoot Jack?

Why Mindhunter Season 3 ‘may take place in five years’

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Reliance Industries Ltd reports 12 pc rise in December quarter net profit on improving O2C business.

Reliance Industries Ltd reports 12 pc rise in December quarter net profit on improving O2C business....

Conventional education seen great upheaval for good in the form of NEP: Union Education minister

Coimbatore, Jan 22 PT Union Education MinisterRamesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Friday said the conventionalmode of education has now seen a great upheaval for good, inthe form of the New Education Policy-2020 NEP.This will enable the students no...

RBI proposes 4-layer regulatory structure for NBFCs

The Reserve Bank on Friday proposed a four-layered regulatory structure for non-banking financial companies NBFCs with progressive increase in intensity of regulation. According to a discussion paper released by the RBI, the NBFCs will be s...

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St slips at open as IBM, Intel weigh

Wall Streets main indexes opened lower on Friday after hitting record levels, as shares of blue-chip technology stalwarts Intel and IBM tumbled following their quarterly results.The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 34.4 points, or 0.11, at...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021