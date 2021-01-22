Left Menu
1.20 lakh advocates to appear for All India Bar Exam-XV at 154 centers

The Bar Council of India (BCI) has said that approximately 1,20,000 advocates are going to appear for the All India Bar Exam (AIBE)-XV (15) which is scheduled to be held on January 24 at 154 centers in 52 cities of the country.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-01-2021 19:58 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 19:58 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Bar Council of India (BCI) has said that approximately 1,20,000 advocates are going to appear for the All India Bar Exam (AIBE)-XV (15) which is scheduled to be held on January 24 at 154 centers in 52 cities of the country. To pursue a career as a lawyer or advocate, clearing the AIBE is a prerequisite. AIBE is a national-level examination conducted by the BCI to assess whether provisionally enrolled advocates or fresh law graduates have the aptitude to practice law.

During the last exam, around 9 centers had been cancelled owing to reports of usage of unfair means. This time, the candidates who had appeared and given the exam on such centers, have been mostly shifted to other centers, said the BCI. "No fee has been charged from such candidates this time. Though usage of mobile phones, electronic gadgets are not allowed during the exam, however, as an additional measure, signal Jammers shall also be used at approximately 50 centers in order to further ensure that no one in the vicinity is able to use phones or gadgets. It is further made clear that the period from March 24, 2020, to March 31, 2021, had been exempted owing to the pandemic Covid-19 from being counted within the period of two years (with effect from enrolment as an Advocate) for clearing/passing the All India Bar Exam," BCI said in a statement.

Therefore, candidates who have shown/expressed their inability to appear in this exam within the prescribed period, owing to pandemic related reasons or otherwise can appear in the next exam, which is slated to be held in the month of March/April 2021. It is to be noted that though a candidate has filed a writ case challenging the All India Bar Exam, however, his prayer for an ad-interim stay on AIBE-XV (scheduled for 24th January 2021) has not been allowed by the Supreme Court. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Videos

