Left Front govt in Kerala to depute ministers for grievance redressal adalats from Feb 1-18

The Left Front governmentin Kerala on Friday decided to depute its ministers to all thedistricts in the state to attend grievance redressal adalats,named 'Swanthana sparsham', from next month.

The state government said under the leadership ofministers, grievance redressal adalats will be held atdistrict level from February 1 to 18.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has instructed allthe district collectors to make necessary arrangements for theadalats, a release issued by the state government said.

It said the complaints can be filed online orthrough Akshaya centres and the application fees need not bepaid as the state will bear the cost.

''The chief minister has instructedthat the reply tothe complaints should be clear and if it was not resolved, thereply should expresslymention by what time it could be(resolved)

