Left Menu
Development News Edition

Left Front govt in Kerala to depute ministers for grievance redressal adalats from Feb 1-18

PTI | Thiruvan | Updated: 22-01-2021 20:12 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 20:12 IST
Left Front govt in Kerala to depute ministers for grievance redressal adalats from Feb 1-18

The Left Front governmentin Kerala on Friday decided to depute its ministers to all thedistricts in the state to attend grievance redressal adalats,named 'Swanthana sparsham', from next month.

The state government said under the leadership ofministers, grievance redressal adalats will be held atdistrict level from February 1 to 18.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has instructed allthe district collectors to make necessary arrangements for theadalats, a release issued by the state government said.

It said the complaints can be filed online orthrough Akshaya centres and the application fees need not bepaid as the state will bear the cost.

''The chief minister has instructedthat the reply tothe complaints should be clear and if it was not resolved, thereply should expresslymention by what time it could be(resolved BNWELCOME

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 137: Eren wants to destroy humanity, more focus on Annie, Armin

Better Call Saul Season 6: Creator reveals how team is working tirelessly on final season

Virgin River Season 3 to start with unanswered questions, did Brady shoot Jack?

Why Mindhunter Season 3 ‘may take place in five years’

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

ILO and LinkedIn launch two-year data insights partnership

The International Labour Organization ILO, the Partnership for Action on Green Economy PAGE and LinkedIn have launched a two-year data insights partnership that aims to improve government decision-making, promote green jobs and build the c...

GoAir offers 1 mn seats at low fares starting Rs 859 on domestic travel

Budget carrier GoAir on Friday put one million seats up for sale on its domestic network at fares starting as low as Rs 859, under a limited-period special offer ahead of the Republic Day.The tickets under the scheme can be booked between J...

Sudan: 250 killed, over 100,000 displaced as violence surges in Darfur, UN refugee agency says

According to the agency, 250 people including three humanitarian workers also lost their lives in the clashes that started on 15 January in West Darfur province, and spread into South Darfur the next day.Boris Cheshirkov, a UNHCR spokespe...

Russia says TikTok deletes some posts promoting illegal pro-Navalny protest

Russia said on Friday that TikTok had deleted some of what it called illegal posts promoting weekend protests aimed at securing the release of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny.It has also opened a criminal case into Navalnys supporters. Posts ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021