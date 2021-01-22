Left Menu
Development News Edition

Twitter suspends account of Iranian Supreme Leader after apparent Trump threat

Reuters | Tehran | Updated: 22-01-2021 20:56 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 20:52 IST
Twitter suspends account of Iranian Supreme Leader after apparent Trump threat
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Twitter suspended an account linked to Iran's Supreme Leader on Friday, hours after it carried the image of a golfer resembling former President Donald Trump apparently being targeted by a drone alongside a vow to avenge the killing of a top Iranian general in a U.S. drone attack.

The post, on a Persian-language account linked to Khamenei's website, had carried the text of remarks by Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in December, in which he said "Revenge is certain". That speech renewed a vow of vengeance ahead of the first anniversary of the killing of top military commander General Qassem Soleimani in the attack in Iraq.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 137: Eren wants to destroy humanity, more focus on Annie, Armin

Better Call Saul Season 6: Creator reveals how team is working tirelessly on final season

Virgin River Season 3 to start with unanswered questions, did Brady shoot Jack?

Why Mindhunter Season 3 ‘may take place in five years’

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Thailand Open: Doubles pair of Satwiksairaj, Chirag enter semi-finals

Indian mens doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty entered the doubles semifinal with a scintillating win over Malaysias Ong Yew Sin and Teo Ee Yi in the ongoing Thailand Open on Friday. Satwiksairaj, who has also qualifi...

ILO and LinkedIn launch two-year data insights partnership

The International Labour Organization ILO, the Partnership for Action on Green Economy PAGE and LinkedIn have launched a two-year data insights partnership that aims to improve government decision-making, promote green jobs and build the c...

GoAir offers 1 mn seats at low fares starting Rs 859 on domestic travel

Budget carrier GoAir on Friday put one million seats up for sale on its domestic network at fares starting as low as Rs 859, under a limited-period special offer ahead of the Republic Day.The tickets under the scheme can be booked between J...

Sudan: 250 killed, over 100,000 displaced as violence surges in Darfur, UN refugee agency says

According to the agency, 250 people including three humanitarian workers also lost their lives in the clashes that started on 15 January in West Darfur province, and spread into South Darfur the next day.Boris Cheshirkov, a UNHCR spokespe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021