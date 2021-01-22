Maha: Three establishments gutted in fire; no casualties

Three establishments were guttedin a fire that erupted in Wagle Estate area in Maharashtra'sThane city, but no casualties were reported, a civic officialsaid.

The blaze erupted at around 5 pm and five fire engineswere pressed into service to douse the flames, said SantoshKadam, the chief of regional disaster management cell of theThane Municipal Corporation.

Two diagnostics centres and a production unit of aconfectionary were gutted in the blaze, which was broughtunder control after a four-hour operation, he said.

No casualties were reported in the incident, and thecause of the blaze is yet to be ascertained, the officialadded.

