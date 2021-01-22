Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maha: Three establishments gutted in fire; no casualties

PTI | Thane | Updated: 22-01-2021 21:42 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 21:42 IST
Maha: Three establishments gutted in fire; no casualties

Three establishments were guttedin a fire that erupted in Wagle Estate area in Maharashtra'sThane city, but no casualties were reported, a civic officialsaid.

The blaze erupted at around 5 pm and five fire engineswere pressed into service to douse the flames, said SantoshKadam, the chief of regional disaster management cell of theThane Municipal Corporation.

Two diagnostics centres and a production unit of aconfectionary were gutted in the blaze, which was broughtunder control after a four-hour operation, he said.

No casualties were reported in the incident, and thecause of the blaze is yet to be ascertained, the officialadded.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 137: Eren wants to destroy humanity, more focus on Annie, Armin

Better Call Saul Season 6: Creator reveals how team is working tirelessly on final season

Virgin River Season 3 to start with unanswered questions, did Brady shoot Jack?

Why Mindhunter Season 3 ‘may take place in five years’

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

U'khand govt gives more authority to Kumbh officials to speed up preparations

The Uttarakhand government on Friday authorised the Garhwal Commissioner and the Kumbh Mela official to allocate works up to worth Rs 5 crore and Rs 2 crore respectively to speed up preparations for the forthcoming Kumbh Mela in Haridwar.Th...

Rajasthan: 11,568 people receive COVID-19 vaccine shots on 4th scheduled day of immunisation drive

Over 11,500 healthcare workers, which is about 68.42 per cent of the days target, received COVID-19 vaccine shots on the fourth scheduled day of the immunisation drive in Rajasthan, officials said on Friday.According to a spokesperson, on F...

Pandemic will not end for anyone, ‘until it ends for everyone’

The virus can still travel from the vastly unvaccinated massive population of the Global South to the Global North, including in its increasingly mutating forms, Obiora Okafor, UN Special Rapporteur on human rights and international solid...

US STOCKS-Wall St slips as IBM, Intel falter after results

Wall Streets main indexes slipped on Friday, dragged down by losses in blue-chip technology stalwarts Intel and IBM following their quarterly results, with concerns about a sharp rise in coronavirus cases also denting sentiment. IBM Corp sl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021