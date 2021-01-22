India condemns suicide bombing in Baghdad

India on Friday strongly condemned a suicide bombing in Baghdad that killed at least 32 people and injured over 100.

''The government of India strongly condemns the suicide attacks at Tayaran Square in Baghdad on January 21 in which several people lost their lives and many were injured,'' Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said.

He said India unequivocally opposes terrorism in all its forms and expresses solidarity with the government and the people of Iraq.

''We extend our sincere condolences to the bereaved families and wish a speedy recovery to those injured in this despicable act,'' he said.

According to reports, at least 32 people were killed and over 100 injured in the twin blasts on Thursday.

