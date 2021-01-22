Left Menu
ED attached assets worth Rs 5.45 cr of ex-Chhattisgarh engineer under PMLA

Enforcement Directorate (ED) attached assets of former government official of Chhattisgarh worth Rs 5.45 crore under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002 in a case related to criminal misconduct.

ANI | Raipur (Chhattisgarh) | Updated: 22-01-2021 23:14 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 23:13 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) attached the assets of former Chhattisgarh government official Ramanand Divya worth Rs 5.45 crores under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in a case related to criminal misconduct. According to a statement issued by ED on Friday, the Department has provisionally attached disproportionate assets amounting to Rs 5.45 crore which belonged to Divya and his family members under the PMLA in a case related to criminal misconduct by the public servant.

The accused Ramanand Divya was the Chief Engineer of Water Resources Department in Chhattisgarh. The attached assets were in the form of agricultural land and plots in Raipur, Bilaspur, Korba and Janjgir-champa districts and bank balances to the tune of Rs 55.95 lakh.

Most of the immovable properties were purchased in the name of Priyadarshini Divya, the wife of Ramanand Divya and a few were purchased in the name of the accused himself. The properties were acquired through various ways of money laundering. According to the statement, Rs 2.13 crores were paid in cash for the purchase of properties, while a total of Rs 66 Lakh was paid in cash over and above the amounts mentioned in the registered sale deed for different properties that were acquired by Naya Raipur Development Authority (NRDA), in lieu of compensation.

The complaint was registered by the Anti Corruption Bureau, Chhattisgarh. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

