Left Menu
Development News Edition

MSHRC orders probe into complaint over arrests in TRP scam

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 22-01-2021 23:27 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 23:27 IST
MSHRC orders probe into complaint over arrests in TRP scam

The Maharashtra State HumanRights Commission (MSHRC) has asked its own investigation wingto probe the complaint which alleged that the arrest ofRepublic Media Network's top officials Vikas Khanchandani andGhyshaym Singh was ''illegal and indiscriminate''.

Khanchandani and Singh are currently out on bail.

They had been arrested last month in connection withthe alleged Television Rating Points (TRP) rigging scam.

Following their arrest, one Aditya Mishra hadapproached the MSHRC, claiming the city police was falselytargeting the employees of Republic TV with vendetta in mind.

After hearing the complaint for over a month, thecommission on Thursday reserved its order and said it wasentrusting the matter to its own investigation wing for an''impartial'' probe.

The probe wing has been asked submit its report byMarch 10 to facilitate the commission in passing anappropriate judgement, it said.

The police began probe into the alleged scam afterratings agency Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC)filed a complaint through Hansa Research Agency about riggingof TRP by some channels.

TRP, measured by recording viewership data atsample households, is crucial for attracting advertisers.

It was alleged that some of these families were beingbribed to tune into certain channels to ramp up their TRP.

PTI AVINP NP

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google says to block search engine in Australia if forced to pay for news

Boruto Chapter 55 release date revealed, V-Jump mag releases promotional card preview

Lithuania says expects enough COVID-19 vaccines for herd immunity by July

Stranger Things Season 4: Rumored release date on Twitter, creators share vital info

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

COVID effect: No motorcycle stunts at R-Day parade this year; spectators size cut to 25,000

Due to COVID-19 safety norms gravity-defying stunts by motorcycle-borne men, a major attraction for the crowd at Republic Day celebrations on the Rajpath, will be missing this year, while the spectator size too has been reduced to 25,000, o...

White House: Biden calls for assessment of U.S. domestic terrorism threat

U.S. President Joe Biden has tasked his administration with completing a full assessment of the risk of domestic terrorism in the wake of the attack on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of former President Donald Trump, the White House said on...

Bilawal Bhutto pitches for no-confidence motion to oust Imran Khan-led Pak govt

Pakistan Peoples Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Friday said the Opposition parties should bring a no-confidence motion against the Prime Minister Imran Khan-led government, as a majority vote in the House would be the most effecti...

Czech Republic reports H5N8 bird flu outbreak at poultry farm

The Czech Republic recorded an H5N8 bird flu outbreak at a small farm in the south of the country, killing around half of a 30-bird flock, the State Veterinary Administration said on Friday.The infection was at a farm 99 km 61 miles south o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021