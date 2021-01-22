MSHRC orders probe into complaint over arrests in TRP scam

The Maharashtra State HumanRights Commission (MSHRC) has asked its own investigation wingto probe the complaint which alleged that the arrest ofRepublic Media Network's top officials Vikas Khanchandani andGhyshaym Singh was ''illegal and indiscriminate''.

Khanchandani and Singh are currently out on bail.

They had been arrested last month in connection withthe alleged Television Rating Points (TRP) rigging scam.

Following their arrest, one Aditya Mishra hadapproached the MSHRC, claiming the city police was falselytargeting the employees of Republic TV with vendetta in mind.

After hearing the complaint for over a month, thecommission on Thursday reserved its order and said it wasentrusting the matter to its own investigation wing for an''impartial'' probe.

The probe wing has been asked submit its report byMarch 10 to facilitate the commission in passing anappropriate judgement, it said.

The police began probe into the alleged scam afterratings agency Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC)filed a complaint through Hansa Research Agency about riggingof TRP by some channels.

TRP, measured by recording viewership data atsample households, is crucial for attracting advertisers.

It was alleged that some of these families were beingbribed to tune into certain channels to ramp up their TRP.

PTI AVINP NP

