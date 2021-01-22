Left Menu
Nagpur | Updated: 22-01-2021 23:43 IST
Cash, gold totaling Rs 32.70 lakh stolen from Nagpur home

Nagpur police on Friday said Rs32.70 lakh in cash and gold was stolen from a bungalow inHingna area.

The CCTV footage of the vicinity was being checked tosolve the case.

''The family that resides in the house were out ofstation and had returned home on Wednesday. They found outabout the theft in the early hours of Thursday. The householdhas some 10 domestic helps and also CCTVs,'' an official said.

