Hyderabad police constable arrested for cheating, rape

A police constable posted at the headquarters of City Armed Reserve (CAR) was on Friday arrested on the charges of rape and cheating, LB Nagar Police said.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 23-01-2021 11:34 IST | Created: 23-01-2021 11:34 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

A police constable posted at the headquarters of City Armed Reserve (CAR) was on Friday arrested on the charges of rape and cheating, LB Nagar Police said. V Ashok Reddy, Inspector of Police, LB Nagar Police Station said: "Yesterday, a 27-year-old woman working as a private employee, came to the police station and filed a complaint against Avulagadda Abhilash Kumar Yadav, a constable posted at the Hyderabad Armed Reserve (AR) headquarters.

"The accused and the victim resided at Nagole in Ranga Reddy district of Telangana. They met at a gym and fell in love with each other. The accused sexually exploited the victim against her consent and caused miscarriages whenever she became pregnant," Reddy told ANI. Reddy further stated that the accused also sexually exploited the woman multiple times promising to marry her and cheated the victim. He willfully administered pills to the victim."

"The accused has been arrested and produced before a court", the policeman added. (ANI)

