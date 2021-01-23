Militant hideout busted in JK's Poonch; huge cache of arms seized
The Border Security Force (BSF) Saturday busted a militant hideout in the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir and recovered a large cache of arms and ammunition, a spokesperson for the force said.
The hideout was unearthed this afternoon during a search operation in Doba Mohalla forest area in Hadiguda, 10 kms from Mandi town, the spokesperson said.
He said the search operation was launched by the BSF on specific intelligence information. It led to the recovery of an AK-47 rifle with three magazines, 82 rounds, three Chinese pistols with five magazines and 33 rounds, and four hand grenades. An Under Barrel Grenade Launcher (UBGL) and a wireless set were also found at the hideout, the spokesperson said, adding the BSF is searching the area despite incessant rains. Further details are awaited.
