Police head constable arrested for accepting bribe in Rajasthan's Bikaner

A police head constable was arrested for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 5,000 from a man for not arresting him in a case lodged against him in the Bikaner district of Rajasthan on Saturday, the ACB said.

The accused head constable Ramdev, posted with Panchu police station of Bikaner, had demanded the bribe from one Rewat Ram for not arresting him and to settle a case against him, it said.

Rewat Ram gave a complaint to the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) and after verification, the accused head constable was caught red-handed while accepting the bribe on Saturday outside the police station, Additional Superintendent of Police Rajnish Poonia said. He was arrested under the Prevention of Corruption Act, he said.

