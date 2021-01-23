Bengal Guv unveils Netaji portrait at Raj Bhavan

Bengal Guv unveils Netaji portrait at Raj BhavanPTI | Kolkata | Updated: 23-01-2021 15:38 IST | Created: 23-01-2021 15:38 IST
West Bengal Governor JagdeepDhankhar unveiled a portrait of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose atRaj Bhavan here on his 125th birth anniversary on Saturday.
Eastern Army commander Lt General Anil Chauhan,Netaji's family member Chandra Kumar Bose and BSF AdditionalDirector General Pankaj Singh were among the dignitariespresent at the ceremony.
''NETAJI -- a title emanating from the hearts of themillions, is a source of inspiration and motivation for thepeople, especially the youth, to act with fortitude in theface of adversity as Netaji did,'' Dhankhar tweeted.
''Parakram Diwas is a befitting recognition of hisinvaluable contributions,'' he added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Netaji's niece Chitra Ghosh dies of cardiac arrest, PM condoles
PM Modi to head panel on commemoration of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's 125th birth anniversary
BJP has no right to celebrate Netaji's birth anniversary: Raut
PM pays tributes to Netaji on eve of birth anniversary
Welcome decision to observe Netaji's birth anniversary as 'Parakram Diwas': Bengal Guv