Bengal Guv unveils Netaji portrait at Raj Bhavan

West Bengal Governor JagdeepDhankhar unveiled a portrait of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose atRaj Bhavan here on his 125th birth anniversary on Saturday.

Eastern Army commander Lt General Anil Chauhan,Netaji's family member Chandra Kumar Bose and BSF AdditionalDirector General Pankaj Singh were among the dignitariespresent at the ceremony.

''NETAJI -- a title emanating from the hearts of themillions, is a source of inspiration and motivation for thepeople, especially the youth, to act with fortitude in theface of adversity as Netaji did,'' Dhankhar tweeted.

''Parakram Diwas is a befitting recognition of hisinvaluable contributions,'' he added.

