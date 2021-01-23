PM visits Netaji's ancestral home in Kolkata

Prime Minister Narendra Modivisited the ancestral house of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose inKolkata on Saturday afternoon as he came to the city to takepart in the revolutionary's 125th birth anniversarycelebrations.

The prime minister was greeted with 'Jai Shri Ram'chants by people waiting outside the Netaji Bhawan in theBhawanipore area, and he waved at them.

He was received at the entrance of the house by SugatoBose and his brother Sumantro Bose, the freedom fighter'sgrandnephews.

Modi was shown the 'Wanderer' car, which Netaji usedto escape from Kolkata to Gomoh, said Sugato Bose.

The prime minister was also shown the bedrooms ofNetaji and his brother Sarat Chandra Bose.

Modi was also given a quick walkthrough of the museum,which houses the photographs of the Azad Hind Fauj.

The prime minister was also shown the table used byNetaji in Singapore, Sugato Bose said.

Governor Jagdeep Dhankar was also present during thevisit.

