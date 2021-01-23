NEWS HIGHLIGHTS FROM WESTERN REGION AT 1700 HRS

Following are the top storiesfrom the Western Region at 1700 HRS.

BOM8 MP-FARMERS-CONG-PROTEST MP: Cong protests over farm laws, cops use tear gas,water cannons Bhopal: Police used tear gas shells and water cannonsas Congress leaders and workers in Madhya Pradesh marchedtowards the Raj Bhavan here in a bid to gherao it over thedemand for withdrawal of three new central farm laws, a seniorofficial said.

BOM6 MH-ARNAB-DESHMUKHArnab's chats: Maha seeking legal opinion for action, saysminister Nagpur: The Maharashtra government is taking legalopinion on whether action can be taken against Republic TVeditor-in-chief Arnab Goswami under the Official Secrets Actover his purported WhatsApp chats concerning the Balakot airstrike, a state minister said on Saturday.

BOM10 GJ-MAN-PAKISTANGuj cattle herder who crossed over to Pak in 2008 returns toIndia Ahmedabad/Amritsar: A cattle herder from Gujarat'sKutch district, who had inadvertently crossed over to Pakistanin 2008 and was arrested there on charges of spying, hasfinally returned to India after languishing in theneighbouring country's jails, officials said.

BOM7 GJ-BIRD FLUGuj: Samples of 10 dead poultry birds test positive for avianflu Gir Somnath (Guj): Samples of 10 dead poultry birdsfrom Dolasa village in Gujarat's Gir Somnath district havetested positive for avian influenza, officials said onSaturday.

BOM4 MH-JAIL TOURISMMaha govt to start jail tourism in state from Jan 26: Minister Nagpur: The Maharashtra government will start 'jailtourism' in the state from Pune's Yerawada prison on January26 to facilitate people to visit and see from close quartersthe historical prisons, a minister said on Saturday.

BES5 MP-SIT-RAPE VICTIM-DEATHMP govt forms SIT to probe minor rape victim's death Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh government has formed aSpecial Investigation Team (SIT) of police to probe the deathof a 17-year-old rape victim who allegedly took an overdose ofsleeping pills at a shelter home earlier this week, anofficial said on Saturday.

BES7 MH-VACCINE-JAVADEKARAtmanirbhar Bharat vision fulfillment: Minister on vaccines Pune: The large-scale manufacture of COVID-19 vaccinesin the country was the fulfillment of Prime Minister NarendraModi's vision of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat', Union minister PrakashJavadekar said here on Saturday.

BES8 MH-CHAVAN-CMIn no hurry to become Maha chief minister: Ashok Chavan Nanded: Maharashtra minister Ashok Chavan said he isin no hurry to become the chief minister and is in completesupport of Uddhav Thackeray who is the head of the state.

