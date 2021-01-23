Maha NCP to take out 'Sanvad Yatra' from Jan 28 for party cadre

The Maharashtra unit of the NCP,an ally in the Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA)government, will launch ''NCP Parivar Sanvad Yatra'' fromJanuary 28 to galvanise the party cadre in the state.

NCP's state unit chief Jayant Patil said in a pressconference here that the first phase of the programme willbegin from Aheri in Gadchiroli district.

''The first phase will last 17 days and cover 82Assembly constituencies across 14 districts of Vidarbha andNorth Maharashtra, excluding Nashik. There will be 10 publicmeetings and 135 meetings of party workers,'' he said.

Prominent leaders and workers from theseconstituencies will participate in the yatra as it traverses3,000 km by road.

He said he would travel through all theseconstituencies as the state unit president.

The second phase of the yatra will begin from February20, in which all districts in Marathwada region will becovered, he said.

The exercise will resume after the conclusion of thebudget session of the state legislature, which begins on March1, he said.

Patil said the yatra will focus on interaction withthe party cadre. It is also aimed at ensuring coordinationwith Shiv Sena and Congress workers in these constituencies.

''Our effort is to strengthen our cadre and also theMVA alliance,'' he said.

Patil said during the yatra, he will take a review ofthe water resources department, of which he is the minister,in all the districts.

''I will be present at the cabinet meetings virtually,for which I will take permission from the chief minister,'' hesaid.

