Guj: 2 doctors held for forging docus to facilitate med claim

Police have arrested threepersons, including two doctors who allegedly prepared fakedocuments including hospital bills for facilitating a medicalinsurance claim in Gujarat, an officer said on Saturday.

One of the arrested doctors is attached with agovernment hospital in Narmada district while another is aprivate practitioner in Vadodara.

''They have been arrested for allegedly creating bogusmedical documents in the name of a woman accused to (help her)claim medical insurance of Rs 2.6 lakh,'' DCP (Zone 2),Vadodara, Karanraj Vaghela told reporters.

The accused, identified as Dr Animesh Solanki andDr Bhavesh Kukadiya, his wilfe Sejalben Kukadiya, and oneJasmin Patel allegedly conspired together to create bogusdocuments, Vaghela said.

He said all the accused, except Sejalben, werearrested.

''The doctors forged hospital bills, prescriptions,reports of a pathology laboratory and other medical documents.

Sejalben Kukadiya was shown having undergone operation at ahospital for a leg fracture in April 2020, which she neverdid,'' he said.

A complaint was lodged against the four by an officialof the insurance company, the DCP said.

The accused were booked under sections 467, 468, and471 related to forgery, and 406 (criminal breach of trust),420 (cheating), and 120 (B) (criminal conspiracy) of theIndian Penal Code.

