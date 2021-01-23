Andhra records 158 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

As many as one death and 158 new COVID-19 cases were reported here in the past 24 hours, according to a media bulletin released by Andhra Covid nodal officer on Saturday. According to the bulletin, 43,770 samples were tested here in the last 24 hours, out of which 158 tested positive for the virus.

With this, the total number of COVID-19 cases has risen to 8,86,852. Out of the total positive cases, 1,473 are active. With 172 patients being discharged, the total discharged count reached 8,78,232. The death was reported from Visakhapatnam, taking the toll to 7,147. However, the vaccination drive against coronavirus is underway throughout the nation.

India has given emergency use authorisation to two COVID-19 vaccines being manufactured in the country - Covishield and Covaxin. While Covishield has been developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University, Covaxin is an indigenous vaccine developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). (ANI)

