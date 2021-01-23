Left Menu
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 23-01-2021 20:01 IST | Created: 23-01-2021 20:01 IST
Maha: Retired cop kills self along with wife, son in Sangli

A retired policeman allegedlycommitted suicide along with his wife and son at his home inMaharashtra's Sangli district, police said on Saturday.

Bodies of retired head constable Annasaheb Gavhane(65), his wife Malan (55) and son Mahesh (27) were foundhanging from the ceiling of their home in Belanke village inMiraj, an official said.

The deaths came to light, when a relative visited thehome in the morning and did not get any response despiterepeated knocks, he said.

The police have recovered a suicide note, in which thefamily has mentioned that they were taking the extreme stepbecause of debts and financial losses, the official said.

The police also investigating whether the deceasedhad taken any loans from private money lenders and were unableto repay the same, he said.

The bodies were handed over to relatives of thedeceased and the incident has been registered at Miraj policestation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

