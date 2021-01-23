Left Menu
Development News Edition

Young Madras Regiment battalion from Andaman set to create ripples on Rajpath on R-Day

The members of its marching contingent have travelled from the Andaman and Nicobar Islands to the mainland of the country for the first time for the ceremonial event, officials said on Saturday.The 172nd Infantry Battalion Territorial Army was raised in 2017 and 95 per cent of its recruits are local sons of soil of the island, they said.This R-Day, the TA from Andaman and Nicobar Command will be taking part in the parade.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-01-2021 22:36 IST | Created: 23-01-2021 22:33 IST
Young Madras Regiment battalion from Andaman set to create ripples on Rajpath on R-Day
The 172nd Infantry Battalion (Territorial Army) was raised in 2017 and 95 per cent of its recruits are local ''sons of soil'' of the island, they said. Image Credit: ANI

A barely three-year-old infantry battalion of the historic Madras Regiment will be part of the Republic Day parade on Rajpath this year. The members of its marching contingent have travelled from the Andaman and Nicobar Islands to the mainland of the country for the first time for the ceremonial event, officials said on Saturday.

The 172nd Infantry Battalion (Territorial Army) was raised in 2017 and 95 per cent of its recruits are local ''sons of soil'' of the island, they said.

''This R-Day, the TA from Andaman and Nicobar Command will be taking part in the parade. These men have crossed the ocean (Bay of Bengal) for the first time from the Andaman islands to the mainland part of the country, to take part in the ceremonial event,'' a senior defence official told reporters.

Maj Manish Verma, who will be leading the 172nd TA contingent, said this battalion has been raised to protect the Southern Group of islands in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

In the contingent, besides one officer there will be two JCOs and 96 others from different ranks, he said.

''Locals have been recruited to get intelligence inputs to counter any attempts of aggression,'' he said on the sidelines of a media interaction held on the premises of a Territorial Army unit at the India Gate complex.

India's military might and some of the state-of-the-art assets of the armed forces, including three T-90 tanks and the BrahMos missile system, will be showcased during the parade on Rajpath amid strict COVID-19 safety guidelines in place.

Chief of Staff, Delhi Area, Maj Gen Alok Kacker, told reporters that 18 marching contingents - 16 marchings and two animal-mounted - will take part in the parade from the armed forces, paramilitary forces, Delhi Police, NCC and NSS, along with 36 bands. The centuries-old Madras Regiment is one of the most renowned regiments of the country, with many battle honours to its credit.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 55 release date revealed, V-Jump mag releases promotional card preview

Stranger Things Season 4: Rumored release date on Twitter, creators share vital info

Choice of making Vampire Diaries Season 9 depends on Ian Somerhalder & Nina Dobrev’s decision

Google says to block search engine in Australia if forced to pay for news

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Himachal reports 27 new COVID-19 cases

As many 27 new COVID-19 cases and 73 recoveries were reported from Himachal Pradesh in the last 24 hours, the health department informed on Saturday. The total number of positive cases in the state currently stands at 57,189, including 55,7...

UK strain of COVID-19 infects 150 people in India

The Union Health Ministry on Saturday said that the total number of persons found positive with UK strain of COVID-19 is 150. As many as 123 healthcare workers suffered Adverse Effects Following Immunisation AEFI, out of 15 lakh COVID vacci...

Macron says France will tighten legislation on incest

France will tighten its laws on incest, President Emmanuel Macron said in a series of tweets on Saturday, after the publication of a book accusing a top French political commentator of abusing his stepson sparked outrage across the country....

Quota for panchayat polls: Clear picture by Feb 15, says UP minister

Uttar Pradesh Minister of State for Rural Development and Parliamentary Affairs Anand Swaroop Shukla on Saturday said the status of reservation of seats for panchayat elections in the state would be clear by February 15.Shukla made the rema...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021