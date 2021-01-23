2 held for killing woman

Left Menu
On Tuesday, she left the medical store in the afternoon and had been missing since then, a senior police officer said. Ankit reached there with his associate Nitesh in the car and took her to Karala, telling her that someone would pay her the money there, Alphonse said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-01-2021 22:49 IST | Created: 23-01-2021 22:49 IST
Two men have been arrested for allegedly killing a woman who had been asking one of them to give back the money he had taken from her, police said on Saturday. The accused have been identified as Ankit (23) and Nitesh (20), both residents of Holambi Kalan in the national capital, they said. Ankit had taken Rs 47,000 from the woman after telling her that he would help her get a loan, police said. On Wednesday, a man lodged a complaint, alleging that his 25-year-old daughter was missing. She used to work at a medical store at Bhagirath Palace in Chandni Chowk, he told the police. On Tuesday, she left the medical store in the afternoon and had been missing since then, a senior police officer said. An unidentified body of a woman found was in Alipur area. The body was later found to be that of the woman, the officer said. ''Police conducted raids and arrested two men. Based on their disclosure, a car, a charging cable used in the crime, mobile phone and Rs 3,400 in cash of the deceased were recovered,'' Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Anto Alphonse said. Ankit also worked in the same medical store and came in contact of the woman after she joined the store. Later, Ankit left the store and started working for a financial firm in Noida, the DCP said. The woman, who was looking to avail a loan, approached Ankit who took Rs 47,000 from her in the name of helping her get the amount, police said. But when the deceased did not get the loan, she pressured Ankit to return the money he had taken from her, the DCP said. On Tuesday, Ankit called her to Punjabi Bagh West Metro Station. Ankit reached there with his associate Nitesh in the car and took her to Karala, telling her that someone would pay her the money there, Alphonse said. After reaching Karala, they strangled her and fled the spot. They took her mobile phone and purse containing Rs 3,400, police added.

