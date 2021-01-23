6,960 new COVID-19 cases reported in Kerala
ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 23-01-2021 23:13 IST | Created: 23-01-2021 23:13 IST
As many as 6,960 new COVID-19 cases and 23 deaths were reported in Kerala in the last 24 hours, the state health minister informed. The total number of recoveries in the state now stands at 8,08,377, including 5,283 in the last 24 hours.
There are currently 72,048 active COVID-19 cases in the state. As many as 123 healthcare workers suffered Adverse Effects Following Immunisation (AEFI), out of 15 lakh COVID vaccination conducted pan India till Saturday, the Union Health Ministry said. (ANI)
