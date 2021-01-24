Left Menu
Development News Edition

19-year-old man arrested for killing property dealer in Delhi's Jafrabad

On January 13, property dealer Rahis Ansari 45, a resident of Maujpur, was shot dead outside his house, a senior police officer said. On January 13, according to the plan, they shot Ansari outside his house, the police said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-01-2021 00:43 IST | Created: 24-01-2021 00:43 IST
19-year-old man arrested for killing property dealer in Delhi's Jafrabad

A 19-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing a property dealer in northeast Delhi's Jafrabad area, police said on Saturday.

The accused, identified as Mohammad Umar, is a resident of Bulandshahar district in Uttar Pradesh, they said. On January 13, property dealer Rahis Ansari (45), a resident of Maujpur, was shot dead outside his house, a senior police officer said. The entire incident was recorded by a CCTV camera. In its footage, Ansari can be seen cleaning his scooter while talking to a person. Two people arrive at the spot and start talking to Ansari. One of them is later seen taking out a gun and firing at Ansari from point blank range in the head, the officer said. ''On Friday around 7:45 pm, police received a tip-off and nabbed Umar from Wazirabad Road, Nand Nagari,'' Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Rakesh Paweriya said. During interrogation, Umar told the police in 2010, Ansari was arrested in the murder case of a man known as Muttalif but later acquitted as witnesses turned hostile, the DCP said. To take revenge, Faizan, Muttalif's brother, along with his associates hatched a plan to kill Ansari. On January 13, according to the plan, they shot Ansari outside his house, the police said. When they got to know about their video surfacing on social media and news, they all fled their homes, the police said, adding that efforts are being made to arrest the others.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google Search on mobile gets major visual redesign to simplify results

One Punch Man Chapter 139 to focus on Saitama vs God, release possible in January-end

Google to redesign mobile search with new interface

Mahindra Lifespace Developers posts Rs 11.19 cr net loss in Dec quarter

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

World witnessing a strong India as Netaji dreamt of: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi onSaturday said that Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose would have beenproud to see that the world is witnessing a strong India fromthe LAC to the LOC.The Line of Control LoC divides Jammu and Kashmirbetween India and P...

Sisi says Egypt to begin COVID-19 vaccinations on Sunday

Egypt will begin coronavirus vaccinations on Sunday, beginning with medical staff, President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi said in recorded comments on Saturday. On Friday, Egypt recorded 748 new cases and 52 deaths. However, health officials say th...

Scottish nationalists lay groundwork for second independence referendum

The Scottish National Party published a Roadmap to Referendum on Saturday, laying out plans for another vote on Scottish independence just as the United Kingdom grapples with COVID-19 and the impact of Brexit. British Prime Minister Boris J...

Lalu shifted to AIIMS-Delhi as health condition deteriorates

Jailed RJD chief Lalu Prasad wasshifted to AIIMS-Delhi in an air ambulance on Saturday afterhis health condition deteriorated while undergoing treatmentat a hospital here, officials said.Prasad 72, convicted in fodder scam cases, wasundergo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021