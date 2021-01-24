19-year-old man arrested for killing property dealer in Delhi's Jafrabad

A 19-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing a property dealer in northeast Delhi's Jafrabad area, police said on Saturday.

The accused, identified as Mohammad Umar, is a resident of Bulandshahar district in Uttar Pradesh, they said. On January 13, property dealer Rahis Ansari (45), a resident of Maujpur, was shot dead outside his house, a senior police officer said. The entire incident was recorded by a CCTV camera. In its footage, Ansari can be seen cleaning his scooter while talking to a person. Two people arrive at the spot and start talking to Ansari. One of them is later seen taking out a gun and firing at Ansari from point blank range in the head, the officer said. ''On Friday around 7:45 pm, police received a tip-off and nabbed Umar from Wazirabad Road, Nand Nagari,'' Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Rakesh Paweriya said. During interrogation, Umar told the police in 2010, Ansari was arrested in the murder case of a man known as Muttalif but later acquitted as witnesses turned hostile, the DCP said. To take revenge, Faizan, Muttalif's brother, along with his associates hatched a plan to kill Ansari. On January 13, according to the plan, they shot Ansari outside his house, the police said. When they got to know about their video surfacing on social media and news, they all fled their homes, the police said, adding that efforts are being made to arrest the others.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)