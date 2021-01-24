Maha: Cocaine worth nearly Rs 19 lakh seized, one held

A 30-year-old man has beenarrested at Bhayandar in Maharashtra's Thane district andcocaine worth Rs 18.75 lakh seized from him, police said onSunday.

The action was taken by the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virarpolice, an official said.

''Acting on a tip-off, sleuths of the Kashimira policestation laid a trap in Hatkesh area of Bhayandar. The accusedwas found loitering in the area in a suspicious manner duringthe intervening night of Friday and Saturday,'' he said.

''During his frisking, 125 grams of cocaine, kept infour packets, was recovered from his bag,'' he added.

The accused, identified as Anil Ramling Maitri, aresident of Bhandup in Mumbai, was placed under arrest andbooked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances(NDPS) Act, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)