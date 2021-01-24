Left Menu
Development News Edition

Plan afoot to build 1 lakh Maha police housing units: Deshmukh

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 24-01-2021 20:34 IST | Created: 24-01-2021 20:33 IST
Plan afoot to build 1 lakh Maha police housing units: Deshmukh
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter (@AnilDeshmukhNCP)

The Maharashtra State PoliceHousing and Welfare Corporation will construct one lakhquarters for police personnel, home minister Anil Deshmukhsaid on Sunday.

Speaking at the inauguration of a DGP camp office andpolice residential units in Nagpur's Pachpaoli and Teka,Deshmukh said the MSPHC had prepared three proposals for themass housing scheme that would not require funding from thestate government, which is already reeling under a cash crunchdue to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Deshmukh said a government resolution (GR) will beissued on this soon.

Nagpur guardian minister Nitin Raut said the DGP campoffice would held police personnel in Vidarbha.

Nagpur police commissioner Amitesh Kumar said aproposal to build 1,500 residential units for personnelserving in the city as well as a new headquarter complex willbe submitted to the state government soon.

The MSPHC was formed in 1974 under a governmentresolution to build homes and administrative buildings forpolice personnel and execute welfare schemes for them.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 139 to focus on Saitama vs God, release possible in January-end

Money Heist Season 5 can be streamed in 2 halves, Álex Pina’s opinion on spin-offs

Google Search on mobile gets major visual redesign to simplify results

Science News Roundup: German scientists make paralyzed mice walk again

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

BRIEF-User Reports Indicate Reddit Is Having Problems - Downdetector

Jan 24 Reuters - USER REPORTS INDICATE REDDIT IS HAVING PROBLEMS - DOWNDETECTOR Source text httpsbit.ly3a3mhqE...

Trump administration had no coronavirus vaccine distribution plan -White House

There was no distribution plan for the coronavirus vaccine set up by the Trump administration as the virus raged in its last months in office, new President Joe Bidens chief of staff, Ron Klain, said on Sunday.The process to distribute the ...

Fourth Zimbabwean Cabinet member dies of COVID-19 in surge

Four Zimbabwean Cabinet ministers have died of COVID-19, three within the past two weeks, highlighting a resurgence of the disease that is sweeping through this southern African country.President Emmerson Mnangagwa said the coronavirus is r...

Soccer-Abraham treble takes Chelsea into FA Cup fifth round

Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham grabbed a hat-trick in a 3-1 win over second-tier Luton Town on Sunday to book the Premier League sides place in the FA Cup fifth round.Frank Lampards side will play another Championship club in the next round ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021