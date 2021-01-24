Plan afoot to build 1 lakh Maha police housing units: Deshmukh

The Maharashtra State PoliceHousing and Welfare Corporation will construct one lakhquarters for police personnel, home minister Anil Deshmukhsaid on Sunday.

Speaking at the inauguration of a DGP camp office andpolice residential units in Nagpur's Pachpaoli and Teka,Deshmukh said the MSPHC had prepared three proposals for themass housing scheme that would not require funding from thestate government, which is already reeling under a cash crunchdue to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Deshmukh said a government resolution (GR) will beissued on this soon.

Nagpur guardian minister Nitin Raut said the DGP campoffice would held police personnel in Vidarbha.

Nagpur police commissioner Amitesh Kumar said aproposal to build 1,500 residential units for personnelserving in the city as well as a new headquarter complex willbe submitted to the state government soon.

The MSPHC was formed in 1974 under a governmentresolution to build homes and administrative buildings forpolice personnel and execute welfare schemes for them.

