J-K: Security tightened in Poonch ahead of R-Day

Jammu and Kashmir Police has tightened security in the border district of Poonch ahead of Republic Day celebrations on January 26.

ANI | Poonch (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 24-01-2021 22:46 IST | Created: 24-01-2021 22:46 IST
Ramesh Angral, Senior Superintendent of Police, Poonch (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Jammu and Kashmir Police has tightened security in the border district of Poonch ahead of Republic Day celebrations on January 26. Talking to ANI, Ramesh Angral, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Poonch said that police have shared information with other security agencies and framed a robust security plan.

"Our preparation for January 26 is in full swing. As far as security is concerned, we have shared information with other security agencies and on that basis, we have framed a robust security plan. The main function of the Republic Day celebration will happen at the sports stadium in Poonch, but other functions will also be organized at Tehsil and sub-divisional levels also. We have made adequate arrangements everywhere," he said. Angral added that checking vehicles at Nakas and have an intact night domination plan to foil any attempt of infiltration.

"Patrolling is also going on. We are also checking the hotels and doing audits of outsiders. As far as border area is concerned, we have a strong border grid. Security forces are keeping an eye any attempts of infiltration there. They are giving a strong reply to all attempts of ceasefire and infiltration," the SSP said further. (ANI)

