Left Menu
Development News Edition

UAE cabinet approves setting up embassy in Tel Aviv

The United Arab Emirates cabinet on Sunday approved the establishment of an embassy in Tel Aviv in Israel, state media said, and Israel announced its embassy had opened in Abu Dhabi. The UAE and Israel agreed to normalise relations in August, a deal forged largely over shared fears of Iran.

Reuters | Updated: 24-01-2021 23:04 IST | Created: 24-01-2021 23:04 IST
UAE cabinet approves setting up embassy in Tel Aviv

The United Arab Emirates cabinet on Sunday approved the establishment of an embassy in Tel Aviv in Israel, state media said, and Israel announced its embassy had opened in Abu Dhabi.

The UAE and Israel agreed to normalise relations in August, a deal forged largely over shared fears of Iran. Since then Bahrain, Sudan and Morocco have all agreed to establish ties with Israel in deals brokered in 2020 by the administration of former U.S. President Donald Trump.

No further details were given about the UAE embassy to Israel. Israel's government regards Jerusalem as its capital, although that is not recognised by most of the international community. Palestinians claim East Jerusalem as the capital of a future Palestinian state. Most countries have their embassies in Tel Aviv.

A statement from the Israeli foreign ministry said Israel's embassy in Abu Dhabi officially opened on Sunday with the arrival of the country's envoy there, albeit in a temporary location until permanent premises are found.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 139 to focus on Saitama vs God, release possible in January-end

Money Heist Season 5 can be streamed in 2 halves, Álex Pina’s opinion on spin-offs

Science News Roundup: German scientists make paralyzed mice walk again

Google Search on mobile gets major visual redesign to simplify results

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Israel opens embassy in UAE, expanding new relations

Israel on Sunday said it has opened its embassy in the United Arab Emirates, following through on last years US-brokered agreement to establish full diplomatic ties with the Gulf country.Israels Foreign Ministry said the embassy would be in...

Haryana State Information Commission recommends conducting survey of Aravalli area

The Haryana State Information Commission has recommended that the town and country planning and the forest departments conduct a survey of the Aravalli area, specifically the 60 farmhouses built allegedly without requisite permission, and f...

Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal make first appearance post-wedding

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan and his wife Natasha Dalal made their first appearance in front of the media post their marriage on Sunday. After the newly-wedded couples marriage ceremony, Varun and Natasha came outside their wedding venue an...

'Knickerwallahs' from Nagpur can never decide future of Tamil Nadu: Rahul Gandhi

In a fresh jibe at Bharatiya Janata Party BJP-led central government and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh RSS, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said Knickerwallahs from Nagpur can never ever decide the future of the Tamil Nadu. Gandhi, who...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021