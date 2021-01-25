Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nara Lokesh decries 'rape cases' filed against student agitators

TDP National General Secretary and former Minister Nara Lokesh has condemned the manner in which the police tried to file false "rape cases" against the student activists of Telugu Nadu Students Federation (TNSF) just for trying to protest at the Chief Minister's residence.

ANI | Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 25-01-2021 08:40 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 08:40 IST
Nara Lokesh decries 'rape cases' filed against student agitators
TDP National General Secretary and former Minister Nara Lokesh (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

TDP National General Secretary and former Minister Nara Lokesh has condemned the manner in which the police tried to file false "rape cases" against the student activists of Telugu Nadu Students Federation (TNSF) just for trying to protest at the Chief Minister's residence. Lokesh deplored that the ruling party was going to extreme lengths as part of its vicious agenda to suppress the voice of the youth and the students. The student activists were only going to protest against GO 77 after giving a call for the 'Chalo CM residence siege', according to an official release.

In a statement here on Sunday, Nara Lokesh asked whether it was correct on the part of the police to book a 'rape case' against protesters. This was clear proof of the vindictive attitude that reflected in all policies of this Government in the past 20 months. The false rape cases should be immediately withdrawn and the arrested TNSF students should be released from police custody. Lokesh slammed the ruling YSRCP leaders for adopting atrocious arm-twisting tactics instead of conceding the demands of the students. The agitators were just demanding the withdrawal of GO 77 which was depriving the poor PG students in private colleges of their educational opportunities.

The Government should continue to give them fee reimbursement in accordance with the promise made by the Chief Minister during the election. Lokesh advised the Government not to play with the lives of the students by denying them the benefits of the fee reimbursement programme. The GO 77 was spoiling the chances of thousands of students doing PG courses. The ruling party was depriving the weaker sections and the backward classes of their opportunities for higher studies. It was wrong to prevent the students from exercising their democratic right to protest.

Stating that the Jagan regime has adopted anti-student policies, Nara Lokesh said that the future of the young generations in AP was in danger now. The Chief Minister had miserably failed to fulfil his promise to create job opportunities for the educated unemployed youth. Industrial development has received a huge setback with the investors going away from the State following the Government's hostile attitude. Not a single industry was brought to AP since Jaganmohan Reddy became the CM.

Lokesh deplored that the youth were not being allowed to voice their aspirations. When anybody questioned the Government's policies, they were being targeted and persecuted. Calling for public awareness, Lokesh warned that all sections of society including youth, students, farmers, women and coolies would rise in revolt if the Jagan regime continued its fascist rule. Without losing any time, the Government should start focusing on educational and job opportunities for the young generation. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: German scientists make paralyzed mice walk again

After failed Trump romance, France seeks reset under Biden

Avatar 2 & other sequels: Kate Winslet shares her experience with James Cameron

Zambia allocated 8.7 mln COVID-19 vaccines from African Union

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Study links insufficient sleep, stress to symptoms resembling concussion

While we all know how getting less sleep and stress can be harmful to a persons health, a new study suggested that lack of sleep, pre-existing mental health issues, and stress could also lead to symptoms that resemble concussion. The study ...

ISL 7: Players frustrated with draw but we need to stay positive, says Moosa

Stating that players are frustrated after witnessing a draw against Odisha FC, Bengaluru interim head coach Naushad Moosa stressed that they need to keep their heads high and keep moving. A goal from Erik Paartalu rescued a point for Bengal...

Only 1 in 5 countries show commitment to equity in education amid COVID-19: UNESCO

One year into the COVID-19 pandemic, over 800 million students, more than half the worlds student population, still face significant disruptions to their education, ranging from full school closures in 31 countries to reduced or part-time a...

History-sheeter held after encounter with police in UP's Greater Noida

An alleged history-sheeter named Zakir was arrested following an encounter with the police near Amka village in Dadri area of Gautam Buddh Nagar. The police said that the man was injured during the crossfire by the police. The incident took...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021