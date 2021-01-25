Left Menu
Development News Edition

Security increased in J-K ahead of Republic Day

Security has been increased in Jammu Kashmir ahead of Republic Day, said Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) J&K Police Wasim Hamdani on Monday.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 25-01-2021 11:51 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 11:51 IST
Security increased in J-K ahead of Republic Day
DSP Wasim Hamdani speaking to ANI . Image Credit: ANI

Security has been increased in Jammu Kashmir ahead of Republic Day, said Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) J&K Police Wasim Hamdani on Monday. "Though search operations are a routine matter, we have strengthened our security measures, especially in the peripheral areas and hinterlands. J&K Police, BSF and CRPF are on high alert and BSF has set their posts all around the main venue of the Republic day programs" he said.

"Special search drives are being taken out by J&K Police and BSF around the clock to clear the vulnerable areas. Recently tunnels have been detected by BSF along the border. Though the drone droppings are a new challenge, we have been successful in recovering the ammunition dropped by the drones in the previous days. We are on high alert to foil any nefarious designed by the terrorists," he added. India will celebrate its 72nd Republic Day on Tuesday. This is the second Republic Day after Jammu and Kashmir's special status was withdrawn on August 5, 2019, and the erstwhile state was bifurcated into two Union Territories. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: German scientists make paralyzed mice walk again

After failed Trump romance, France seeks reset under Biden

Avatar 2 & other sequels: Kate Winslet shares her experience with James Cameron

Zambia allocated 8.7 mln COVID-19 vaccines from African Union

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Uganda court orders house arrest for opposition leader Bobi Wine to end

A Ugandan court has ordered the military and police to cease surrounding the home of opposition leader Bobi Wine, who has been held under house arrest since presidential elections held on Jan. 14, Wines lawyer told Reuters.The judge ordered...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Barty enjoying Australian training camp ahead of Grand SlamWhile most of the worlds top players quarantine in their hotel rooms ahead of the Australian Open, home hope Ash Barty is relis...

Baapstore - A Dropshipping Transformation to Ecommerce Businesses

Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India Business Wire India As the pandemic broke out and the e-commerce market saw an evidential change, dropshipping soon became a solution for online sellers. A 7 year-on-year increase was recorded in 2020 with dropsh...

Yes Bank: ED raids Mumbai builder group in money laundering case

The ED on Monday conducted raids on at least ten premises of a Mumbai-based realty group in connection with its money laundering probe in the Yes Bank alleged bank fraud case, official sources said.They said premises of Omkar Realtors and D...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021