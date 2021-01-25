Security increased in J-K ahead of Republic Day
Security has been increased in Jammu Kashmir ahead of Republic Day, said Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) J&K Police Wasim Hamdani on Monday.ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 25-01-2021 11:51 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 11:51 IST
Security has been increased in Jammu Kashmir ahead of Republic Day, said Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) J&K Police Wasim Hamdani on Monday. "Though search operations are a routine matter, we have strengthened our security measures, especially in the peripheral areas and hinterlands. J&K Police, BSF and CRPF are on high alert and BSF has set their posts all around the main venue of the Republic day programs" he said.
"Special search drives are being taken out by J&K Police and BSF around the clock to clear the vulnerable areas. Recently tunnels have been detected by BSF along the border. Though the drone droppings are a new challenge, we have been successful in recovering the ammunition dropped by the drones in the previous days. We are on high alert to foil any nefarious designed by the terrorists," he added. India will celebrate its 72nd Republic Day on Tuesday. This is the second Republic Day after Jammu and Kashmir's special status was withdrawn on August 5, 2019, and the erstwhile state was bifurcated into two Union Territories. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kashmir
- India
- Jammu Kashmir
- CRPF
- Jammu
ALSO READ
Play halted in third India-Australia Test after Indian players complain of abuse from crowd.
Play resumes in 3rd India-Australia Test after some spectators are asked to leave following complaints of abuse by Indian players.
Play disrupted after India players complain of abuse from crowd; CA offers unreserved apology
Sri Lankan Navy apprehends nine Indian fishermen
Cricket Australia ''unreservedly'' apologises to Indian team for alleged racial abuse by some spectators during ongoing 3rd Test in Sydney.