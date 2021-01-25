Security increased in J-K ahead of Republic Day

Security has been increased in Jammu Kashmir ahead of Republic Day, said Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) J&K Police Wasim Hamdani on Monday. "Though search operations are a routine matter, we have strengthened our security measures, especially in the peripheral areas and hinterlands. J&K Police, BSF and CRPF are on high alert and BSF has set their posts all around the main venue of the Republic day programs" he said.

"Special search drives are being taken out by J&K Police and BSF around the clock to clear the vulnerable areas. Recently tunnels have been detected by BSF along the border. Though the drone droppings are a new challenge, we have been successful in recovering the ammunition dropped by the drones in the previous days. We are on high alert to foil any nefarious designed by the terrorists," he added. India will celebrate its 72nd Republic Day on Tuesday. This is the second Republic Day after Jammu and Kashmir's special status was withdrawn on August 5, 2019, and the erstwhile state was bifurcated into two Union Territories. (ANI)

