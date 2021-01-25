Left Menu
FIR registered in Bulandshahr Sub-Inspector rape, suicide case

Police on January 23 registered a first information report (FIR) against a physical training instructor namely Umesh Sharma for allegedly sexually harassing and raping a Sub-Inspector who died by suicide on January 1.

ANI | Bulandshahr (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 25-01-2021 12:35 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 12:35 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Police on January 23 registered a first information report (FIR) against a physical training instructor namely Umesh Sharma for allegedly sexually harassing and raping a Sub-Inspector who died by suicide on January 1. According to the FIR, the accused, Sharma spiked her tea and then raped her. The FIR stated that the accused then recorded the act of raping the victim and blackmailed her into sexually harassing her.

The FIR was registered by the victim's brother as he accused Sharma of abetting her sister to commit suicide. On January 1, the victim, who was stationed at Anoopshahr Police station, allegedly hanged herself to death. (ANI)

