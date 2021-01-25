Left Menu
UK reviewing pandemic welfare support, minister says

Reuters | London | Updated: 25-01-2021 13:24 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 13:00 IST
The British government is reviewing the level of ongoing support it gives to those relying on welfare during the pandemic, the work and pensions minister said on Monday, when asked whether a boost to Universal Credit would be extended.

"In terms of ongoing support I said at the end of last year that we would be reviewing this in the new year, that's exactly what we're doing," Theresa Coffey told Sky News. "We're in active discussion with the Treasury, working together to try and make sure that we continue to help people during this challenging time."

