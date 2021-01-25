Left Menu
Development News Edition

Uganda court orders house arrest for opposition leader Bobi Wine to end

Reuters | Kampala | Updated: 25-01-2021 13:48 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 13:28 IST
Uganda court orders house arrest for opposition leader Bobi Wine to end
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A Ugandan court has ordered the military and police to cease surrounding the home of opposition leader Bobi Wine, who has been held under house arrest since presidential elections held on Jan. 14, Wine's lawyer told Reuters.

"The judge ordered that the that the state and its agencies should immediately vacate his property and his right to personal liberty should immediately be reinstated," lawyer George Musisi said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: German scientists make paralyzed mice walk again

Infosys, TCS, Cognizant join WEF coalition to tackle workplace racism

After failed Trump romance, France seeks reset under Biden

Avatar 2 & other sequels: Kate Winslet shares her experience with James Cameron

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Govt may tweak customs duties on host of goods in Budget 2021

The government may tweak customs duties in the Budget next week on several goods, including furniture raw materials, copper scrap, certain chemicals, telecom equipment and rubber products, to promote domestic manufacturing and exports, sour...

Indian companies sweep international honours for health and safety

Mumbai Maharashtra India, January 25 ANINewsVoir In what may be a triumph for corporate India during the pandemic, British Safety Council awarded 35 Indian companies with the prestigious international Sword of Honour award in 2020. These co...

Fadnavis terms parties supporting farmers' protest 'hypocrites'

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis lashed out at political parties supporting the farmers protest against the three agriculture laws and accused them of misleading farmers. No farmer is protesting in Maharashtra. There is n...

Expand your business on social platforms with Gumti App

January 2021, Mumbai With the outbreak of the global pandemic COVID-19 many business suffered and number of home run businesses faced the brunt of no customers. However, many families and their survivals suffered but there were people who ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021