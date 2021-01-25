Left Menu
Development News Edition

Differential treatment to Indian users regarding WhatsApp privacy policy: Centre tells Delhi HC

The Central government on Monday told the Delhi High Court that differential treatment given to Indian users relating to WhatsApp privacy policy is a "matter of concern" as the messaging application policy differs for users in the European Union.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-01-2021 13:40 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 13:40 IST
Differential treatment to Indian users regarding WhatsApp privacy policy: Centre tells Delhi HC
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Central government on Monday told the Delhi High Court that differential treatment given to Indian users relating to WhatsApp privacy policy is a "matter of concern" as the messaging application policy differs for users in the European Union. Appearing for the Centre, Additional Solicitor General Chetan Sharma told the court that the Data Protection Bill is being discussed and WhatsApp's response has been sought by the Central government.

Sharma also informed the court that the Centre is concerned about the way in which Indian users are not being given the option to choose. He told the court that privacy policy offered to European users is not given to Indian users. "This differential treatment is a cause of concern for the government," the ASG said.

The Delhi High Court on Monday said that it is not mandatory to download WhatsApp, amid concerns over the company's new privacy policy. A single bench of Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva was hearing a petition seeking direction for an injunction against WhatsApp's updated privacy policy. The plea was filed by Chaitanya Rohilla through advocate Manohar Lal.

"It is not mandatory to download WhatsApp on your mobile and it is voluntary. If you want to choose not to download WhatsApp, you can," the High Court said. The Delhi High Court observed that WhatsApp is responding to the question raised by the Central Government, which is considering the matter, and thereafter adjourned the matter for March 1 for further hearing.

It also said that not only WhatsApp but every other application has similar terms and conditions and asked the petitioner how does this application prejudice him. The petitioner lawyer Manohar Lal told the court that the Government has brought a data protection bill but the bill never saw the light of the day.

Earlier, the Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MEITY) had written to Will Cathcart, Global CEO of WhatsApp to withdraw the proposed changes to the Privacy Policy of the Facebook-owned messaging application for Indian users. The CEO has been asked to furnish responses to the government's query regarding the privacy, data transfer, and sharing policies, sources had said.

WhatsApp recently announced that it has postponed its planned privacy update, which will give users more time to review the policy and accept the terms of the Facebook-owned messaging app. The decision to postpone the privacy update has been taken due to "misinformation causing concern" among people, the company said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: German scientists make paralyzed mice walk again

Infosys, TCS, Cognizant join WEF coalition to tackle workplace racism

After failed Trump romance, France seeks reset under Biden

Avatar 2 & other sequels: Kate Winslet shares her experience with James Cameron

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Britain pushes ahead with plans for first fighter drone

Britain pushed ahead with plans for its first fighter drone on Monday, signing a 30 million pound 41 million design and manufacture contract for the unmanned aircraft to have a trial flight in the next three years. The government said in a ...

France, Britain and Germany condemn weekend attack on Saudi capital

The E3 group of European powers - France, the United Kingdom and Germany - said in a joint statement on Monday that they condemned an attack at the weekend on the Saudi capital Riyadh.The Saudi-led coalition fighting against Yemens Houthi m...

Dixon Technologies arm inks deal with HMD India for manufacturing Nokia smartphones

Dixon Technologies, a contract manufacturer of electronic goods, on Monday, said its wholly-owned subsidiary Padget Electronics has entered into an agreement with HMD India for manufacturing Nokia smartphonesDixons wholly-owned subsidiary -...

Zimbabwe series will help us prepare for women's WC qualifiers, says Pakistan batter Aliya

After losing the ODI series against South Africa, Pakistan batter Aliya Riaz is eyeing the Zimbabwe tour which will help the visitors prepare for ICC Womens Cricket World Cup Qualifiers scheduled to be held later this year. The Pakistan Cri...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021